ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM opened at $21.77 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.