ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $21.77 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

