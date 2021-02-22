Zilla Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,908.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $225,708.14 and approximately $18,908.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00759030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061117 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.75 or 0.04438112 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

