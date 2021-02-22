Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

AVITA Medical stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $556.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

