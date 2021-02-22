Zacks Investment Research Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,850,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.