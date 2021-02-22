Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SFL by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

