Zacks Investment Research Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

