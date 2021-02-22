Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $1,304,781.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

