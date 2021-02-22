Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. 87,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

