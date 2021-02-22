Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.