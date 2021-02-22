Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $273.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $276.82 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $263.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.22 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

