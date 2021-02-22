Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 337,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

