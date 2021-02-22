Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

