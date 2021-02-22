Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Equifax reported sales of $957.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 1,525,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average is $169.59. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

