Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

