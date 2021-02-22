Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.75 Billion

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce sales of $49.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.30 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $204.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $206.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

ABC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. 890,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 415,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

