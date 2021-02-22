Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

MOTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,943. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

