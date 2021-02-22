Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.97. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.48. 11,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,133. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

