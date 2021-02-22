Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

