Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.43 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 127,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,765. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

