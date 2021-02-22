Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,421. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

