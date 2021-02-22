Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the lowest is $121.20 million. Bally’s reported sales of $130.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $378.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $875.46 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSE:BALY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. 155,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

