Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

