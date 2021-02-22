Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Science Applications International by 16.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 32.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. 300,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.