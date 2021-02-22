Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report sales of $14.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.71 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $13.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.57 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.15 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

