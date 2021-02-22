Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105,689 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.