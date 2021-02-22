Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $1,295,496. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 220,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.87. 22,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

