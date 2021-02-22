Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Carter’s reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,780,400.00. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

CRI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 322,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,889. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.33.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

