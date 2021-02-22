Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

CSL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 320,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,449. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $163.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $3,240,423. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

