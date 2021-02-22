Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.