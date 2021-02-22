Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,367,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,032,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,339 shares of company stock worth $13,520,804. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Yext by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.