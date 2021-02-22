YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,527 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in YETI by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. 22,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,548. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $638,128.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,847. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

