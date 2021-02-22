YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.22. YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

