Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells C$41,845.16 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
