Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells C$41,845.16 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.