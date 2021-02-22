Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $78.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of XYL opened at $99.74 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

