XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Sells $903,618.00 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPO opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

