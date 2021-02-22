Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $471.37

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for approximately $471.37 or 0.00827219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $905,507.14 and approximately $23,996.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00501973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00093333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00076926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00408828 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.