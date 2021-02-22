Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $151.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.