Wrapmanager Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

