Wrapmanager Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.