Wrapmanager Inc. Has $322,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,753. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

