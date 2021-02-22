Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $432.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.56. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.