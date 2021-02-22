Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,910.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,836.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,433.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

