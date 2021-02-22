Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 1,656 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $486.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.