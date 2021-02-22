Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJQ opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.