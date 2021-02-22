Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.38.

WDAY opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

