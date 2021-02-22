Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on WTKWY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $83.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.