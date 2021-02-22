Wing Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.41 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $29.01 or 0.00054155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $28.41 million and $10.60 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00489489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00068768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00086392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00493948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00072807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,479,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,113 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

