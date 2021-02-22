Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the highest is $3.41. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $225.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

