William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $202,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

