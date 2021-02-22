William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $158,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $271.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

